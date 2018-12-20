Macedonia panel adds Greek reciprocity clause to name deal

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) - A Macedonian parliamentary commission has approved changes to the country's constitution as part of a deal to normalize relations with neighboring Greece, but says the amendments will only take effect once Greece implements its side of the agreement.

The commission already had approved an amendment to rename the country "North Macedonia," another pledging respect for the borders of neighboring countries and others required to enact the deal.

But it added a provision on Thursday stipulating that for the changes to apply, Greece must ratify the deal as well and formally agree to Macedonia joining NATO.

Macedonia's parliament is scheduled to consider the amendments next month.

The agreement would end a long dispute with Greece over Macedonia's current name and clear the path for the country's NATO and European Union membership.