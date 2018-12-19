UK to unveil post-Brexit immigration plan amid business fear

LONDON (AP) - The British government is publishing long-awaited plans for a post-Brexit immigration system that will end free movement of European Union citizens to the U.K.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the proposals to be published Wednesday set out a "skills-based immigration system built around the talent and expertise people can bring, rather than where they come from."

Sajid Javid the Home Secretary leaves following a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

At present, all EU nationals can live and work in Britain under the bloc's free-movement rules, but that will end after the U.K. leaves in March.

The government is proposing no limit on the number of well-paid, skilled immigrants who can settle in Britain, but curbs on "low-skilled" workers.

Many businesses are warning that a clampdown on less well-paid immigrants will choke off the supply of workers to sectors including hospitality and health care.