Pope to politicians: Unacceptable to blame migrants for evil

Pope Francis is framed by a globe which adorned a cake he was offered on the eve of his 82nd birthday during audience with children and family from the dispensary of Santa Marta, a Vatican charity that offers special help to mothers and children in need, in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis says political speeches that harangue migrants and the poor are "unacceptable."

Francis issued his annual peace message, which was dedicated this year to the need for politics to promote peace. In listing the virtues and vices of politics, Francis said nationalism was one threat to peace because it destroys trust in a globalized world.

Another violation of peace, he said Tuesday, is the proliferation of arms and terror exerted on the innocent and vulnerable that has forced them to flee homes for safety.

He said: "Political addresses that tend to blame every evil on migrants and to deprive the poor of hope are unacceptable. Rather, there is a need to reaffirm that peace is based on respect for each person."

