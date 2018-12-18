UK business groups plead for deal to prevent no-deal Brexit

In this photo provided by the UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in the House of Commons in London, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that the postponed vote in Parliament on Britain's Brexit agreement with the European Union will be held the week of Jan. 14 â€” more than a month after it was originally scheduled and just 10 weeks before Britain leaves the EU. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

LONDON (AP) - Britain's five leading business groups are pleading with the government to act to prevent the country's departure from the European Union without a deal.

In an unusual expression of unity, the groups that represent hundreds of thousands of businesses employing millions told the nation's leaders to put their political party affiliations aside and prevent a so-called "no deal" Brexit.

The statement says "businesses have been watching in horror as politicians have focused on factional disputes rather than practical steps that business needs to move forward. The lack of progress ... means that the risk of a 'no-deal' Brexit is rising."

The statement was signed by the British Chambers of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry, the manufacturers' organization called EEF, the Federation of Small Businesses and the Institute of Directors