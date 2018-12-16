Sudan president lands in Syria in 1st visit by Arab leader

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) - Sudan's president has become the first Arab League leader to visit Syria since a war erupted there nearly eight years ago.

Omar al-Bashir was greeted at the Damascus airport Sunday by Syrian President Bashar Assad. Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League soon after war broke out in 2011.

Arab countries have sanctioned Damascus and condemned Assad for using overwhelming military force and failing to negotiate with the opposition.

The reason for al-Bashir's visit was not immediately clear. But as the war in Syria winds down in favor of Assad, some Arab officials have expressed interest in exploring or restoring ties.

Al-Bashir has been Sudan's leader since 1989 and is wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands for war crimes.