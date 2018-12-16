1 dead, 44 injured in Switzerland bus crash

A bus sits on a transport truck after an accident at the highway A3 near Zuerich, Switzerland, on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. According to police, one woman died in the accident, 44 people were injured. (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP)

BERLIN (AP) - Zurich police say a tour bus on its way to Germany has crashed in Switzerland, killing one person and injuring 44 others.

The dpa news agency reported Sunday that the Geneva-to-Duesseldorf bus crashed at 4:15 a.m. south of Zurich, a city in northern Switzerland that is the country's financial hub.

Zurich canton (state) police say the bus went into a skid on the snowy road and crashed into a wall.

They said one woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was killed and three people, including the driver, have serious injuries.