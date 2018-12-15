Strike, lockdown shut Kashmir amid anger over killings

Kashmiri villagers watch the funeral of Zahoor Ahmed, soldier turned rebel, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. At least seven civilians were killed and nearly two dozens injured when government forces fired at anti-India protesters in disputed Kashmir following a gunbattle that left three rebels and a soldier dead on Saturday, police and residents said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India (AP) - A security clampdown and a strike sponsored by separatists fighting against Indian rule has shut most of Indian-administered Kashmir a day after chaotic protests and fighting killed seven civilians and four combatants.

Armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear fanned out across the region Sunday and are patrolling streets in anticipation of anti-India protests and clashes. Shops and businesses closed in other areas with no security restrictions.

At least seven civilians were killed and over three dozen injured Saturday when government forces fired at anti-India protesters following a gunbattle that left three rebels and a soldier dead.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.