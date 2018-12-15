Brazil's gay couples exchange vows in collective ceremony

Couples take a bus on their way to a group marriage of forty same sex couples in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. With the election of ultra-rightist Jair Bolsonaro as president, hundreds of same sex couples began to marry, fearing that the administration of Bolsonaro, who accumulates a history of homophobic and derogatory comments towards gays, could hinder the union of people of the same sex. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

SAO PAULO (AP) - About forty gay couples have gotten married in downtown Sao Paulo, tying the knot partly out of fear that the new administration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro could restrict same sex marriage.

Bolsonaro has attracted criticism for his controversial views. In an interview with Playboy magazine in December 2011, he said that he "would be incapable of loving a homosexual son." He takes office on Jan. 1.

The couples exchanged vows Saturday during a collective ceremony held at Casa1, an NGO that provides support to disadvantaged LGBT youth.

Casa1 launched a public financing project a few weeks ago to hold the ceremony "in the face of the political situation."

Luana Hansen, 37, got married to Glaucia Figueiredo, 29.

She said: "We're combining our desire to love with our desire for revolution."