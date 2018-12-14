news

Venezuela's El Nacional publishes last print edition

Journalists and supporters of El Nacional newspaper pose for group photo in the newsroom in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Venezuela's last nationally circulated, anti-government newspaper stopped publishing its print edition amid unrelenting government pressure and paper shortages. El Nacional's final edition published Friday after 75 years in print. It will become an exclusively online publication. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - Venezuela's last nationally circulated, anti-government newspaper has published its final print edition.

The front page of El Nacional on Friday led with an article quoting the paper's president and CEO Miguel Otero.

Otero said the paper was "a warrior and will continue to fight."

He also said journalists would work "for independent journalism in Venezuela."

Executives said El Nacional was becoming an exclusively online publication due to unrelenting government pressure and paper shortages.

The paper has been printed for 75 years and has a reputation for taking on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela is a once-wealthy oil nation that has been plunged into economic turmoil under two decades of socialist rule.

