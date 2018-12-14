Dutch court upholds maximum sentence for cyberbully

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - A Dutch appeals court has upheld a prison sentence of nearly 11 years for a man convicted of cyberbullying dozens of young women and gay men around the world.

Amsterdam Appeals Court on Friday confirmed the maximum 10 years and eight months sentence imposed in March last year on the man identified by Dutch authorities as Aydin C., who was convicted of fraud and blackmail via the internet for the online abuse.

He pretended to be a boy or girl and persuaded his victims to perform sexual acts in front of a webcam, then posted the images online or blackmailed them by threatening to do so.

In Canada, he faces a separate trial in the cyberbullying of Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old girl whose suicide in 2012 drew global attention to online abuse.