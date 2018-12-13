Russia says it's willing to keep key arms treaty with US

MOSCOW (AP) - A top Russian diplomat says Moscow is willing to preserve a landmark arms treaty with the United States.

The remarks by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov came after the U.S. officially announced last week that it would suspend its obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Treaty (INF) in 60 days, accusing Russia and China - which is not a signatory to the treaty - of violating it.

Ryabkov said in a statement Thursday that Moscow is "leaving the door open" for the U.S. to discuss how to keep the treaty in place.

He also said that U.S. officials have still not explained to Russia what is meant by suspending their obligations. He reiterated Russia's denials that it had ever tested or produced missiles that would be in violation of the treaty.