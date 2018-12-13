German Nazi guard trial breaks down over defendant's health

BERLIN (AP) - The trial of a former Nazi concentration camp guard has broken down over questions about the 95-year-old defendant's health.

The Muenster state court heard Thursday that Johann Rehbogen has been hospitalized for heart and kidney issues, the dpa news agency reported.

Rehbogen was initially deemed fit for the proceedings and seemed in good health as his trial on hundreds of accessory to murder opened last month. He's acknowledged serving as an SS guard at the Stutthof camp where more than 60,000 died, but denies involvement in any killings.

Recent sessions have been canceled due to his health, however, and the court says it will reassess his condition in January.

If it resumes, it will likely have to be restarted due to the long gap in sessions.