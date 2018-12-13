Report: Italy arrests Somalian on terror charges

MILAN (AP) - Italian news agency ANSA is reporting that anti-terrorism agents have arrested a Somalian citizen on terrorism-related charges in the southern city of Bari.

ANSA said the agents made the arrest on Thursday because they believed the suspect was planning to leave Italy "imminently." He was held on suspicion of terrorism association and instigation to commit acts of terror.

Authorities did not name the suspect publicly or reveal details about the alleged actions that led to the arrest.

Bari has been identified as a transit point for extremists; one of the men who opened fire at a Paris concert venue, killing 90 people, traveled between Bari and Greece on a ferry in the months before the Nov. 13, 2015 attack..