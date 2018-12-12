ICC: France arrests Central African Republic militia leader

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - A senior leader of a Central African Republic militia has been arrested in France on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity and war crimes including murder and torture.

The court says that Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona was arrested by French authorities on Wednesday. It gave no further details of his arrest or what he was doing in France.

The court says in a statement that Ngaissona was the most senior leader and "National General Coordinator" of the Anti-Balaka, a mainly Christian militia accused of targeting Muslims in interreligious and intercommunal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the capital. The violence left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

Another Anti-Balaka leader, Alfred Yekatom, was sent to the ICC last month.