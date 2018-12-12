Romania PM asks lawmakers to show unity during EU presidency

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romania's prime minister has urged her country's politicians to put on a united front as Romania prepares to take the rotating presidency of the European Union for the first time.

Viorica Dancila told lawmakers Wednesday there would be "no room for political pride," during the six-month presidency that begins Jan. 1. "I ask you to restrain yourself when you speak. ... Don't do things that could harm Romania's image," she said.

The Social Democrat government has come under fire from the EU and U.S. among others for a contentious judicial overhaul that critics say would undermine efforts to root out high-level corruption.

Dancila's government faces a vote of no-confidence next week over the legal proposals.

She said the country's priorities during the presidency include reducing the gap between poorer and richer members, security and promoting European values.