Indian Prime Minister Modi's party loses key state elections

Congress party President Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference as results are counted in five states that recently went to the polls, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The Congress party won in the states of Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan, while it was in a close fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh state. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI (AP) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party has suffered an embarrassing defeat in three state elections in its Hindu stronghold just months before national elections.

According to results announced Wednesday by the Election Commission, the opposition Congress party was a clear winner in Chhattisgarh state, and fell one seat short of a majority in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. With a regional party offering support, the Congress party is set to rule all three states.

Voting in the three states was spread over the past two weeks.

The setback to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to revive the political fortunes of the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi, who took over as party president from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, a year ago.

India's national elections are due by April.

