Francis honors Virgin of Guadalupe, patron of Americas

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis is urging the faithful to make service the focus of their faith and not resort to violence as he honored the patron of the Americas, the Virgin of Guadalupe, with a special Mass.

Speaking before an image of the Virgin in St. Peter's Basilica on Thursday, Francis said fancy words and programs aren't necessary to spread the faith. Rather, he said, walking with others - particularly those on the margins - and holding each other up are the examples to follow.

He said "protagonism doesn't require humiliating, mistreating or criticizing others to feel important."

Francis is expected to highlight the Virgin of Guadalupe during his visit to Panama for the Catholic Church's World Youth Day in January.