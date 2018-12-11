Former Canadian diplomat reportedly arrested in China

TORONTO (AP) - A former Canadian diplomat reportedly has been arrested in China.

The International Crisis Group says it's aware of reports that its North East Asia senior adviser Michael Kovrig has been detained.

The organization said in a statement Tuesday that it's doing everything possible to obtain additional information about Kovrig's whereabouts and that it will work to ensure his prompt release.

News of Kovrig's detention comes after China warned Canada of consequences for its recent arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport. It's unclear if there's any link between the cases.

The International Crisis Group says Kovrig has been one of its full-time experts since February 2017.

According to the organization's website, Kovrig previously worked as a Canadian diplomat in Beijing and Hong Kong and at the United Nations.