news

Italy's Salvini on Bannon: stimulating, but not European

20181210_ap_1bc9ac6592e84a6e815a83b4bde61bfb-3f934af93a0a4487a456ebc7b8815a70
Italian Interior Minister and Deputy-Premier Matteo Salvini meets the media at the Foreign Press Association in Rome, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) - Italy's right-wing interior minister says former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon has interesting ideas but that he doesn't understand Europe's complexities.

Italian Interior Minister and Deputy-Premier Matteo Salvini meets the media at the Foreign Press Association in Rome, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Italy's Salvini on Bannon: stimulating, but not European

Matteo Salvini met over the summer with Bannon, who is reported to be planning a political consulting strategy to advance far-right parties in Europe. The Guardian newspaper has reported that the effort could be illegal in many EU countries.

Salvini told reporters Monday that "the destiny of Europe is in the hands of Europeans, no one else."

Salvini says he shares some positions with Bannon, but not all.

He said of the former Trump adviser: "He's stimulating. But I believe Europe has so much diversity and originality that sometimes the other side of the Atlantic doesn't get it."

Published: