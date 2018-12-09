Israeli military probes shooting of Palestinian in the back

JERUSALEM (AP) - The Israeli military says it has opened an investigation into the death of a 22-year-old Palestinian man after a video surfaced appearing to show him being shot in the back.

The security-camera video shows Mohammed Habali walking in an alleyway holding a stick when he is shot from behind and falls down on his face. Several other young males are standing nearby or walking away in the same direction as Habali.

A military statement on Sunday says dozens of Palestinians were hurling stones at soldiers during "operational activity" last week in the West Bank town of Tulkarem.

It says soldiers responded with "riot dispersal means" and live fire and that military police are now investigating the shooting. It gave no details on when the probe would be completed.