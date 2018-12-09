Man accused of killing tourist appears in New Zealand court

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - A man accused of killing 22-year-old British tourist Grace Millane made his first appearance in a New Zealand court Monday.

Media reports say the 26-year-old man stared at the ground while a judge addressed him during the brief appearance at the Auckland District Court. The man has not yet entered a plea on murder charges and his name has been temporarily suppressed.

The case has riveted people both in Britain and New Zealand.

Described by her father as fun-loving and family-oriented, Millane had been traveling in New Zealand as part of a planned yearlong trip abroad that began in Peru. She went missing Dec. 1, and police on Saturday detained a man for questioning.

On Sunday, police found a body.