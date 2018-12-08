Israeli army says it fired at suspected Hezbollah activists

JERUSALEM (AP) - The Israeli military says it has fired at three Hezbollah suspects who approached the Lebanese-Israeli border where the army has been carrying out an operation to thwart underground, cross-border tunnels dug by the Lebanese militant group.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli army spokesman, said Israeli troops crossed the fence into Lebanon but did not exceed the U.N.-established demarcation line. He says Israeli forces also installed technological sensors to control a tunnel.

He says activists from the Iran-backed Hezbollah group made use of bad weather in an attempt "to probably take the sensors" but fled after the Israeli forces opened fire at them.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Israel's intention to "foil the tunnels' threat," according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.