Rouhani warns weakened Iran less able to fight trafficking

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - President Hassan Rouhani is warning Western countries that they will face a massive influx of drugs if Iran becomes weakened by U.S. sanctions.

Rouhani spoke in Tehran on Saturday at a six-nation conference on fighting terrorism attended by parliament speakers from Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, China and Russia.

In remarks broadcast on state TV, Rouhani said a weakened Iran would be less able to fight drug trafficking. Iran lies on a major drug route between Afghanistan and Europe and the Persian Gulf states. Every year, it burns about 100 tons of seized narcotics as a symbol of its determination to fight drugs.

Iran's economy is reeling after the U.S. re-imposed sanctions lifted under Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal and began restoring sanctions.