Health officials: Israeli fire wounds 33 Gaza protesters

Palestinian Hamas government employees queue to receive 50 percent of their long-overdue salaries donated by Qatar, at the main Gaza Post Office, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Gaza's Hamas rulers received dollars 15 million from Qatar to help pay the salaries of the territory's civil servants. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) - Health officials say Israeli army gunfire has wounded 33 Palestinians protesting along the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence.

Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated Friday despite wintry weather, throwing rocks with slingshots at Israeli troops deployed behind the fence. The soldiers repeatedly fired volleys of tear gas and live fire, witnesses say.

Hamas, the Islamic militant group controlling Gaza, has maintained such protests on a weekly basis since March, accelerating or scaling them down to pressure Israel and mediators into easing Gaza's crippling blockade.

Some 175 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed in the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, thousands of Hamas' civil servants queued outside banks to collect paychecks donated by Qatar.

For the second straight month, Israel allowed Qatari mediators to inject cash for the much-needed salaries, hoping it would calm tensions.