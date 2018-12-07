Slovenia prosecutors charge right-wing militia leader

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) - Prosecutors in Slovenia have filed charges against a right-wing politician who was shown leading a paramilitary group in a video circulating on social media.

The video from September of several dozen men in military-style outfits triggered widespread condemnation in the predominantly moderate European Union nation.

Prosecutors said Friday they have charged Andrej Sisko, who is in custody, with inciting acts against the constitutional order. The prosecutors demanded that Sisko remain jailed pending court confirmation of the indictment and a potential trial.

Sisko is a former soccer fan leader known for his anti-immigrant stance. He has said the video was a provocation and described his group as guards.

Slovenia has seen a rise in right-wing sentiment recently amid a wider populist surge in central and eastern Europe.