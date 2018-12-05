news

Putin voices support for Venezuelan leader visiting Russia

20181205_ap_a96f391e33f74d10a069d7d983d53714-07e6dd6cae7241409648d7753fb5a25c
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Putin voices support for Venezuelan leader visiting Russia

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced his support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro who is visiting Moscow amid a spiraling economic crisis in his country.

Maduro has become increasingly isolated in the world under growing sanctions led by the U.S. and the European Union which accuse him of undermining democratic institutions to hold onto power, while overseeing an economic and political crisis worse than the Great Depression.

Putin told Maduro before the start of their talks at the Kremlin on Wednesday that Moscow is aware that the "situation in Venezuela remains dire." Putin said he supports Maduro's efforts to "achieve understanding in society" and talks with the opposition. He also made a point to condemn violence or use of force to break the stalemate.

Published: