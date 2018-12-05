news

France bracing for more protests despite retreat on taxes

Un individuo coonduce su bicicleta frente a automÃ³viles incendiados cerca del Arco del Triunfo en ParÃ­s, Francia, el domingo 2 de diciembre de 2018. La zona fue sitio de protestas contra la subida de impuestos y el alto costo de la vida. (AP Foto/Kamil Zihnioglu)
PARIS (AP) - The concessions made by France's prime minister in a bid to stop the huge and violent anti-government demonstrations that have been rocking France over the past three weeks, seem to have so far failed to convince protesters, with trade unions and farmers now threatening to join the fray.

A day after Edouard Philippe announced a suspension of planned fuel tax hikes that kicked off protests, the "yellow vest" protest movement showed no sign of slowing down on Wednesday. Students opposed to a university application system remained mobilized, trucking unions called for a rolling strike and France's largest farm union threatened to launch protests next week.

A joint statement from the CGT and FO trucking unions protesting a cut to overtime rates called for action from Sunday night.

