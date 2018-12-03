US envoy on Afghan peace in Pakistan for talks about Taliban

FILE - In this March 13, 2009, file photo, Zalmay Khalilzad, special adviser on reconciliation speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. special envoy tasked with finding a negotiated end to Afghanistan's 17-year old war has arrived in Islamabad, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 for talks with the country's political and military leadership. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

ISLAMABAD (AP) - The U.S. special envoy tasked with finding a negotiated end to Afghanistan's 17-year old war has arrived in Islamabad for meeting with the country's political and military leadership about bringing the Taliban to peace talks.

Tuesday's visit comes a day after the President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking his cooperation.

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad will also travel to Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in a stepped-up effort to find a peaceful end to the Afghan war.

The United States and Afghanistan have long accused Pakistan of turning a blind eye to the Taliban, whose leadership is based in Pakistan.

Islamabad says it has little influence on the Taliban but it will play role for peace in Afghanistan.