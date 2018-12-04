British Library to display da Vinci's notebooks next summer

LONDON (AP) - The British Library has announced plans for a major exhibition based on Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci's notebooks.

The "Leonardo da Vinci: A Mind in Motion" exhibit will include notes and drawings from three of his most revered scientific and artistic notebooks, the Codex Arundel, the Codex Forster and the Codex Leicester.

The library said Tuesday it will mark the first time selections from the three will be displayed together in Britain.

Curator Andrea Clarke said da Vinci's notebooks "show him to be an extraordinarily dynamic thinker who was able to make connections between multiple phenomena and disciplines."

The da Vinci exhibit will run from June until September.

The library also announced exhibits exploring Buddhism and the act of writing.