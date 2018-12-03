news

Turkish president praises Venezuela's leader in 1st visit

20181203_ap_18d1e0e6775d48b89012ddd964bbfa3b-b2b0184878884b1a9e32dbdec6be9d93
En esta foto divulgada por la oficina de prensa del Palacio de Miraflores se ve al vicepresidente venezolano de EconomÃ­a, Tareck El Aissami, a la izquierda; a la vicepresidenta venezolana Delcy RodrÃ­guez, y al presidente de TurquÃ­a, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, durante una ceremonia para colocar una ofrenda floral en honor al hÃ©roe independentista SimÃ³n BolÃ­var en el PanteÃ³n Nacional en Caracas, el lunes 3 de diciembre de 2018. (Oficina de Prensa de Miraflores, vÃ­a AP)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heaping praise on Venezuela's embattled leader as ties between the two countries blossom.

En esta foto divulgada por la oficina de prensa del Palacio de Miraflores se ve al vicepresidente venezolano de EconomÃ­a, Tareck El Aissami, a la izquierda; a la vicepresidenta venezolana Delcy RodrÃ­guez, y al presidente de TurquÃ­a, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, durante una ceremonia para colocar una ofrenda floral en honor al hÃ©roe independentista SimÃ³n BolÃ­var en el PanteÃ³n Nacional en Caracas, el lunes 3 de diciembre de 2018. (Oficina de Prensa de Miraflores, vÃ­a AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Turkish president praises Venezuela's leader in 1st visit

Erdogan took the stage Monday with President Nicolas Maduro in the first-ever visit by a Turkish president to Venezuela.

The Turkish leader says Venezuela has been unfairly hit by international economic sanctions amid a historic crisis, punishing an entire nation. He vowed to offer help.

He praised Maduro for not following other Western leaders in stoking anti-Islamic sentiment.

Turkish government figures show Venezuela this year sold Turkey $900 million in gold mined from the mineral-rich nation - revenue that has helped replace plummeting oil revenues.

Maduro made waves this year when he dined at an exclusive Istanbul restaurant, where he smoked cigars and posed for photos with the flamboyant celebrity chef.

Published: