Spanish trawler with rescued migrants can dock in Malta

Migrants stand on the deck of the Nuestra Madre de Loreto Spanish fishing vessel carrying 12 migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Meanwhile, Spanish officials say they have rescued about 650 migrants from 16 boats crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe on Thursday, finding one dead woman among them. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

MADRID (AP) - The Spanish government says a Spanish trawler that had spent over a week at sea after rescuing a group of migrants now has permission to dock in Malta.

The office of Spain's vice president says Sunday that the government has negotiated the docking of the Nuestra Senora de Loreto trawler in Malta.

Malta, along with Italy, had initially refused to accept the boat because it had rescued the migrants in Libyan waters. The trawler rescued 12 migrants last week. One migrant was evacuated for health reasons on Friday.

European Union countries have been sharply at odds over who should take in migrants from North Africa.