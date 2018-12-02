Gambians embrace new freedoms with environmental activism

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) - A vibrant environmental movement has begun in the West African nation of Gambia, where for more than two decades, few dared to speak out under the dictatorship of President Yahya Jammeh.

Opposing voices were silenced by arrests and killings under Jammeh's dictatorship, but a new era began when he was swept out of power and went into exile early last year. As new President Adama Barrow's government promises wider freedoms, Gambians are starting to speak out on environmental issues.