Sri Lankan Parliament bars ministers using state funds

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) - Sri Lanka's parliament has passed a motion barring ministers and their private staff from using state funds, stating they have become dysfunctional after the passage of two no-confidence votes against disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The motion on Friday has received 122 votes in favor in the 225-member Parliament, while pro-Rajapaksa lawmakers continue to boycott sittings for a fourth day.

The vote is yet another moral pressure on Rajapaksa who continues to hold office despite not having a working majority with the backing of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Sri Lanka is in political crisis since Oct 26 when Sirisena fired prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe has insisted that his sacking is illegal and has refused to leave his official residence. Rajapaksa occupies the prime minister's office.