Group files rights suit over Airbnb's Israel settlement ban

JERUSALEM (AP) - A group of Americans has filed a civil rights suit in a U.S. federal court against vacation rental company Airbnb over its decision to ban listings from West Bank settlements.

The plaintiffs said in a statement Wednesday that Airbnb is discriminating against Jewish West Bank homeowners and doesn't maintain a similar policy in other disputed territories around the globe.

Airbnb announced last week it would delist around 200 properties and cease operations in Israeli West Bank settlements, which most of the international community considers illegal.

Airbnb said in a statement Thursday that it doesn't believe the suit filed in Delaware will succeed, but added: "We know that people will disagree with our decision and appreciate their perspective."

A similar case was filed last week in a Jerusalem court.