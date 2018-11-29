Pakistan PM promises whistleblower law to combat corruption

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses during a ceremony in Kartarpur, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Khan attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the first visa-free border crossing with India, a corridor that will allow Sikh pilgrims to easily visit their shrines on each side of the border. The crossing, known as the Kartarpur corridor is a rare sign of cooperation between the two nuclear-armed rival countries.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

ISLAMABAD (AP) - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan says his government will introduce a new law that will reward whistleblowers who help authorities identify corrupt politician, bureaucrats and private citizens who stash money in Pakistan and in foreign banks.

Khan made his remarks Thursday as he completed his first 100 days in office after winning July's parliamentary elections.

In his televised speech, Khan claimed that rich Pakistanis have kept $11 billion in banks in 26 foreign countries without declaring it to income tax authorities and that he will try to get this money back to Pakistan.

Khan said his government will do whatever is possible to provide citizens better health, education and housing facilities.

Khan*s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, since coming into power in August, has arrested several politicians, businessmen and officials on corruption charges.