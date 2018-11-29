Pope urges charity when churches are sold, reused

A child plays with a Swiss guard in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Pope Francis has praised the freedom, albeit undisciplined, of a hearing impaired child who climbed onto the stage during his general audience to play. The Swiss Guards and Vatican gendarmes stood by Wednesday and gamely let the young boy run around Francis as monsignors read out his catechism lesson in various languages in the Vatican audience hall. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) - The Vatican and bishops from Europe and beyond have developed guidelines for the sale or reuse of Catholic Churches to help ensure that they retain their cultural heritage and serve the community, not commerce.

The guidelines were being finalized at a Vatican-backed conference Thursday that was intentionally provocative in its title: "Doesn't God dwell here anymore?" It was evidence that the Catholic hierarchy is well aware that it has too many churches on its hands that it can no longer maintain, particularly in Europe.

Pope Francis urged delegates to remember that churches and religious art "are witness of the faith of the community." He called for any decision about their sale or reuse to consider the needs of the poor and be taken "in dialogue" with the community.