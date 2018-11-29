China factory gauge lower, adding to economic gloom

BEIJING (AP) - A measure of China's factory activity slipped to its lowest level in more than two years in November, adding to pressure on Beijing amid a tariff battle with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing said Friday its monthly purchasing managers' index declined to 50 from October's 50.2 on a 100-point scale. Numbers above 50 indicate activity is increasing.

The industry group said that indicated Chinese economic activity is "still on a downward trend." It blamed weak domestic demand for the latest decline.

Washington and Beijing have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in a fight over technology policy. That has yet to have much impact on China's economy, but forecasters say exports are likely to weaken early next year.