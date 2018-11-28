Virunga National Park says ranger killed in militia attack

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) - A wildlife park in eastern Congo that is home to critically endangered mountain gorillas says a park ranger has been killed after an attack by armed militia at a ranger post on Lake Edward.

Virunga National Park said the situation has been stabilized and an investigation into Wednesday morning's attack has been opened. It said Kasereka Masumbuko Ezechiel has worked at the park since 2012, expressing gratitude for his service and sending condolences to his family.

More than 175 rangers have been killed defending Virunga over the past 20 years.

The wildlife park was forced to halt tourism in May after a ranger was killed and two British tourists were abducted. The two were later released.

Numerous armed groups operate in eastern Congo, a resource-rich area that has long been in conflict.