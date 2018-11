On Cyber Monday, pope urges generosity, not consumerism

Faithful shelter from the rain with their umbrellas during Pope Francis' Angelus noon prayer in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Faithful shelter from the rain with their umbrellas during Pope Francis' Angelus noon prayer in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis says the "sickness of consumerism" is the enemy of generosity as he called for the faithful to give a little something to the poor.

Francis made the comments during his morning homily Monday, so-called Cyber Monday when online retailers woo shoppers with bargains ahead of Christmas.

Francis made no mention of Christmas shopping - in Italy, the official season begins Dec. 8 - but his plea for generosity will likely be repeated in coming weeks.

Francis said giving away clothes, shoes or groceries can help the poor: "How many pairs of shoes do I have? One, two, three, four, 15, 20? ... If you have so many, give away half."

He said: "We can make miracles with generosity of little things."