Indian security forces kill 4 suspected rebels in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) - News reports say Indian security forces have killed four suspected insurgents in the Indian portion of disputed Kashmir.

Press Trust of India says they were killed in an encounter Sunday in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

The agency quoted the army as saying security forces are searching the area following the clash.

It's not clear which group they belonged to.

Rebel groups have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding Kashmir's independence or merger with Pakistan.

About 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.