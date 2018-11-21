Romania agrees to support EU migration reforms

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani adjusts the microphones during joint press statements with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila at the Victoria Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A top European Union official says Romania's government has agreed to back EU reforms to overhaul the bloc's migration system.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Wednesday that Romanian Premier Viorica Dancila had promised to support seven proposals on migration that would reform the Dublin Regulation, the EU's current asylum system.

Under that system, the majority of asylum applications have been submitted in Germany, Italy and France, causing tensions among EU members.

The European Parliament initiated reforms this year aiming to more fairly distribute migrants among EU members and better police the EU's external borders.

Romania's support is important as it assumes the EU's rotating presidency on Jan. 1.

Like other East European countries, Romania's isn't keen on increasing the relatively low number of migrants it takes.