Indonesia frees Australian woman after 14 years in prison

BANGLI, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesia has freed an Australian woman who served nearly 14 years in prison for smuggling heroin into the tourist island of Bali.

Renae Lawrence was the only woman among nine Australians arrested in 2005 for smuggling 8.3 kilograms (18.3 pounds) of heroin to Australia from Bali.

The 41-year-old Lawrence was escorted Wednesday afternoon through a crush of reporters outside Bangli prison into a waiting car.

Maryoto Sumadi, head of Bali's justice and human rights office, said Lawrence will be deported and is banned from re-entering Indonesia for life.

Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, the ringleaders of the group dubbed the "Bali Nine" by Australian media, were executed by firing squad in 2015.