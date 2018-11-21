Poland moves to reinstate retired judges to Supreme Court

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poland's ruling party has submitted a draft law to parliament that would reinstate Supreme Court judges who were recently forced into early retirement.

The development comes a month after the European Union's top court ordered Poland to immediately stop applying a law that lowered the retirement age for Supreme Court judges, forcing about two dozen of them off the bench.

Poland has been in a standoff with the European Union for three years over attempts by the ruling populist Law and Justice party to impose control over the court system. The efforts have raised serious concerns over rule of law in the young democracy.

Wednesday's legislative initiative marks one of the first significant steps by Poland to comply with EU demands.