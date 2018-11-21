Top Israeli minister: Trump wasting his time with peace plan

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017 file photo, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner speaks during the Saban Forum 2017 in Washington. Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 that President Donald Trump is wasting his time trying to push for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. Trump's Mideast team, headed by Kushner, has been working on a peace proposal for months. Shaked said that reaching peace is currently impossible and Trump should focus his energy elsewhere until the Palestinians are ready to compromise. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) - A top Israeli Cabinet minister says President Donald Trump is wasting his time trying to push for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked says that reaching peace is currently impossible and that Trump should focus his energy elsewhere until the Palestinians are ready to compromise.

Shaked spoke at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference on Wednesday.

He says: "I think, personally, it is a waste of time."

The U.S. is preparing to release its long-anticipated Mideast peace plan, which Trump calls the "Deal of the Century."

Trump's Mideast team, headed by his adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been working on a peace proposal for months but hasn't said when it will be released. The Palestinians consider the plan a non-starter, accusing Trump of being unfairly biased toward Israel.