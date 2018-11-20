Kosovo's bid to join Interpol rejected at agency's assembly

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Kosovo's bid to join Interpol failed on Tuesday during a vote at the body's annual general assembly, dealing a blow to the country's efforts to boost recognition of its statehood.

"An application for membership by Kosovo was rejected by the INTERPOL General Assembly," the organization announced from its annual meeting being held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The bid's failure also marks a significant setback for Kosovo - if it had been approved, Kosovo would have been able to request "red notices" from Interpol for arrests of Serbian officials or figures that authorities in Kosovo consider war criminals.

Supported by its ally Russia, Serbia had been lobbying against Kosovo's entry into Interpol. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia.

Serbia's Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic tweeted "victory" from the general assembly meeting in Dubai. Kosovo's government confirmed it was unsuccessful in its bid to join Interpol.

Kosovo needed two-thirds of votes cast to be approved for full membership to Interpol. The body, instead, approved new member countries Kiribati and Vanuatu to join Interpol, brining global membership to 194 countries.

Interpol acts as a clearinghouse for national police services that want to hunt down suspects outside their borders. Its red notices are alerts circulated to all member countries that identify a person wanted for arrest by another country. Interpol says there are 57,289 active red notices around the world.

The body, however, has faced criticism that governments have abused the "red notice" system to go after political enemies and dissidents, even though its charter explicitly proclaims its neutrality and prohibits the use of police notices for political reasons. Member-states have final say on whether or not to make arrests based on the red notices.

Two years ago, Interpol introduced new measures aimed at strengthening the legal framework around the red notice system. As part of the changes, an international team of lawyers and experts first check a notice's compliance with Interpol rules and regulations before it goes out. Interpol also says it enhanced the work of an appeals body for those targeted with red notices.

Stojanovic reported from Belgrade, Serbia.