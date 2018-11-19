Macedonia formally demands return of fugitive ex-premier

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Nikola Gruevski, Macedonia's former prime minister, looks on in parliament in the capital, Skopje. Macedoniaâ€™s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, that it has summoned Hungaryâ€™s ambassador to formally demand that the government in Budapest reject an asylum application by Gruevski, who is a fugitive after he fled from Macedonia to Hungary. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, File)

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) - Macedonia's Foreign Ministry has summoned Hungary's ambassador to formally demand that the government in Budapest reject an asylum application by fugitive former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

The 48-year-old politician fled Macedonia and traveled to the Hungarian capital last week after police tried to arrest him to serve a two-year prison sentence for corruption. Gruevski is a close political ally of right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but the Hungarian government says it didn't assist in his trip.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that the Hungarian government had been urged to "act in the spirit of good bilateral relations and European values" to ensure the return of Gruevski.