Subway workers to stage strike in Romanian capital

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2009 file photo, subway workers walk by a parked train in Bucharest, Romania. The Bucharest subway union said on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, that subway workers in the Romanian capital will go on strike this week after they failed to win an agreement on wage demands. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Subway workers in the Romanian capital will go on strike this week after they failed to win an agreement on wage demands.

The subway union said Monday there would be a 12-hour strike Wednesday, defying a court ruling that the strike was illegal.

The union wants a 42-percent salary hike, while managers have offered 18 percent.

Last week, the subways workers staged a two-hour strike after talks broke down between the subway trade union and management. Bucharest authorities added extra buses and trams.

Subway workers have an average monthly salary of 7,300 lei ($1,785), significantly higher than the national average.

About 700,000 people use the subway daily. A single journey costs 2.5 lei ($0.60).

Transport Minister Lucian Sova, who was fired Monday in a government reshuffle, called the demands "blackmail."