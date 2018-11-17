UK leader fights back against critics, defends Brexit deal

Pro and anti Brexit protesters hold placards as they vie for media attention near Parliament in London, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Britain's Prime Minister May still faces the threat of a no-confidence vote, after several Conservative Party lawmakers said they had written letters asking for one. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is fighting back against critics of her Brexit deal, telling her Conservative opponents that their alternative plans for Britain's departure from the European Union wouldn't work.

May is battling to win over rebels in her own ranks and save her leadership, with two Cabinet ministers quitting and other Conservative critics launching a bid to oust her after Britain agreed to a divorce deal with the EU this week.

In an interview with the Daily Mail on Saturday, May said alternatives favored by her critics to tackle a key stumbling block - the issue of the Irish border - wouldn't resolve the problem.

Disaffected "Brexiteers" believe they have the numbers required to trigger a challenge to May's leadership within days.