Lawyer: Court grants Islamic scholar bail amid rape inquiry

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016 file photo, Muslim scholar Tariq Ramadan delivers a speech during a French Muslim organizations meeting in Lille, northern France. The lawyer representing an accuser of prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, who was jailed in February amid an investigation into two alleged cases of rape, says he has been released on bail. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

PARIS (AP) - A lawyer representing one of two women who have accused Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan of raping them in France says a court has approved Ramadan's release from jail.

Lawyer Francis Szpiner said a French court granted the 56-year-old Oxford University professor's release Thursday on condition he pay 300,000 euros ($340,000) bail, surrender his Swiss passport and remain in France.

Ramadan, a Swiss citizen, was jailed in February and handed preliminary rape charges 9 1/2 months ago over two alleged assaults in France, one in 2009 and another in 2012. A third woman filed a rape complaint against him in March.

The outspoken scholar denies any wrongdoing and filed a lawsuit claiming the allegations are false.

The allegations surfaced as the #Metoo movement took hold in France.