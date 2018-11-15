Brazilian gets life in prison for Spanish family slayings

MADRID (AP) - A judge in Spain has sentenced a Brazilian man to life imprisonment for the gruesome slayings of his aunt, uncle and two young cousins.

A jury in Guadalajara, near Madrid, found Patrick Nogueira guilty of premeditated murder earlier this month. The judge announced Nogueira's sentence Thursday, saying parole reviews would be allowed.

Nogueira's aunt and uncle were in their early 40s and his cousins were 1 and 4 years old at the time of the 2016 killings. Nogueira was 19.

Nogueira confessed to the crimes but argued that he was mentally disturbed and suffers from alcoholism.

Prosecutors said Nogueira chopped up his aunt and uncle with tree-pruning shears. A month later, neighbors complained of a bad smell coming from the Guadalajara house and authorities found plastic bags containing the bodies.